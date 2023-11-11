Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 486 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and a…
€320,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale aCommercial space which is rented right now by the price of 1200 euro
€900,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
€6,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 340 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€620,000
