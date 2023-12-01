Residential properties for sale in Livadia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadia, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
€160,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with furnishings in Livadia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Livadia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 126 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd …
€110,000
Mir