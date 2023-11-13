Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Litochoro

Lands for sale in Litochoro, Greece

31 property total found
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
€140,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
€80,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€100,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€850,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land plots of 1.000sq.m each, there situated in a quiet settlement in Olympic Rivie…
€130,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
€80,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€400,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 715 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€300,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 21919 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
€1,05M
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1208 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€400,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 215 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
€70,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
€160,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
€500,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€70,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€340,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€100,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€350,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€70,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€90,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission …
€70,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€200,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 8000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply.…
€100,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission…
€184,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€90,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€250,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 297 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€120,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€250,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wa…
€70,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 780 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission o…
€90,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 420 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
€170,000
