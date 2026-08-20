Hotels for sale in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

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Lefkada Municipality
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4 properties total found
Hotel 840 m² in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Hotel 840 m²
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 840 m²
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of th…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 260 m² in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Hotel 260 m²
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. There are: s…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale, a 1.000 sq.m hotel on a 1.500 sq.m land plot on the island of Lefkada. The hot…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 020 m² in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 020 m²
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 1 020 m²
For sale, Apart-Hotel 1020 sq.m located in a beautiful place Nidri, in the east of Lefkada i…
$2,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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