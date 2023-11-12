Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Larissa, Greece

Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€125,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 186 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€245,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 261 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€320,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
€440,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€230,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€390,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€145,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€247,000
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€130,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€199,900
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€750,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
€110,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€165,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€160,000
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€225,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€1,15M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer to your attention a house located on the first line only 5 meters from the sea shor…
€280,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
€250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 288 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€90,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€170,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€70,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€209,900
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€399,500
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€90,000

