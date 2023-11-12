Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Larisa Regional Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€360,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€330,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three-storey villa in the picturesque foothills of Pieria with magnificent pan…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€400,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€399,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€900,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€350,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€800,000

