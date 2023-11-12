UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Larisa Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Larisa Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
107 properties total found
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 518 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, the plo…
€230,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
EXCLUSIVE for sale: Plot in an excellent location opposite LIDL in Leptokarya, Greece. T…
€163,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 301 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot quali…
€110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4460 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
5 048 m²
Land is 5048 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi 1 km from the …
€60,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
388 m²
Land is 388 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
€56,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
€140,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
750 m²
The land is 750 square meters and is located in Metamorfosi village only 150 meters from the…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
385 m²
Land is 385 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
€60,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
€230,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
1 360 m²
Land is 1360 sq. meters and is located in Metamorfosi village 400 meters to the sea. The pro…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
7 500 m²
Land is 7500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi in Vatopediou …
€55,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
366 m²
Land is 366 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
€50,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
500 m²
Land is 500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi 1500 meters fro…
€45,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
1 700 m²
Land is 1700 sq. meters and is located on the hill in front of the beach in Metamorfosi vill…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
12 500 m²
Land is 12500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi in Vatopedi b…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
5 500 m²
Land is 5500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi 300 meters fro…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1
4 500 m²
1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1
35 000 m²
1
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1
194 m²
1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1
1 000 m²
1
For sale land plots of 1.000sq.m each, there situated in a quiet settlement in Olympic Rivie…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 640 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 172 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
€80,000
Recommend
