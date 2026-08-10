Cottages for sale in Larisa Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Larisa Regional Unit, Greece

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4 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kileler Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kileler Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 store…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Pyrgetos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Pyrgetos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgetos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgetos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 stor…
$135,781
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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