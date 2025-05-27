Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Laganas Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Laganas Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Laganas Municipal Unit, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go