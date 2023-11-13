Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Kos Regional Unit

Residential properties for sale in Kos Regional Unit, Greece

houses
3
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with elevator, with Airy in Municipality of Kos, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator, with Airy
Municipality of Kos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€105,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Kos. Tynhouse is located on 2 l…
€340,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Aegean, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor c…
€340,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Emborios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Emborios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€450,000

