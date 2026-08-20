Apartments for sale in Korinos, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Korinos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Korinos, Greece

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Korinos, Greece
Apartment
Korinos, Greece
Area 128 m²
Apartment for sale of 128 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$222,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go