Residential properties for sale in Milatos Community, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€103,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€353,500
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
€267,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
€267,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
€98,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€130,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€750,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city,…
€280,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa 105 sq. meters which enjoys complete privacy and is close to all the local am…
€430,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€270,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 293 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,30M

Properties features in Milatos Community, Greece

