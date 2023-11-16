Residential properties for sale in Bruh Community, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€500,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale, luxury villas on the island of Crete. The complex consists 4 villas (2 co…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Price on request
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vrouchas, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€142,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in village of Crete. This villa of 220 sq. meters can be seperated into 2 sma…
€1,000,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 197 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€230,000

