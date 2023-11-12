Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Kissamos

Lands for sale in Kissamos, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the picturesque village of Azogiras, in Ki…
€100,000
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located literally in front of the beach of Kissamos, …
€750,000
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This exceptional land for sale in Kissamos, Chania, presents a truly unique investment oppor…
€2,20M
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€150,000
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This is a fabulous seafront plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale, located in the a…
€299,000
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land for sale in Kissamos, Chania with a total surface of 110,000 sqms. The plot is …
€2,20M
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This investment plot for sale in Kissamos, Chania has a surface of 40,000 sqms and a very hi…
€3,75M
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 955 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€356,000
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2130 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€680,000
Plot of land in Kallergiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kallergiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 308 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€80,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir