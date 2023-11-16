Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kilkis, Greece

apartments
4
houses
9
13 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Stathmos Mourion, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Stathmos Mourion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Elliniko south of Athens Sourmena area, apartment of 100 sq.m. raised ground floor, in very …
€350,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Xylopoli, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Xylopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
€180,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Stathmos Mourion, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Stathmos Mourion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Elliniko south of Athens Ano Sourmena area, floor apartment of 122 sq.m. 3rd floor newly bui…
€570,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€125,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€350,000
8 room apartment in Efkarpia, Greece
8 room apartment
Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 3-186 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €460.000 . This 480 sq. m. …
€460,000
2 room apartment in Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment
Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Property Code: 3-93 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €140.000. This 81 sq. m. Apa…
€140,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Santa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Santa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kilkis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kilkis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€535,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Gallikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Gallikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€380,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Mikrokambos, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Mikrokambos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom,…
€88,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€140,000

