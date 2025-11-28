Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kea-Kythnos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kea-Kythnos Regional Unit, Greece

Kea Municipality
8
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 2 living room…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA This stunning 120 sq.m. villa sits on a sprawling 6,000 sq.m. plot, blending …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kea-Kythnos Regional Unit

villas

Properties features in Kea-Kythnos Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go