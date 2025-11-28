Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kea-Kythnos Regional Unit, Greece

Kea Municipality
8
9 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
In the tranquil beauty of Kythnos, a brand-new residential complex is taking shape, offering…
$521,734
Leave a request
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m. in the Cyclades region. The first floor consists of 2 l…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 2 living room…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 room house in Kea Municipality, Greece
5 room house
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
A unique property in an amazing - quiet location. In front of the sea and the wave. With sta…
$889,737
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.m. in the Cyclades region. The ground floor consists of…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS5736 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Pisses for € 0 . This 330.00 sq. m. Villa …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA This stunning 120 sq.m. villa sits on a sprawling 6,000 sq.m. plot, blending …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 495 m²
Property Code: HPS5589 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Spathi for € 5.000.000 . This 495 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
Leave a request
Property types in Kea-Kythnos Regional Unit

villas

Properties features in Kea-Kythnos Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
