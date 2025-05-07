Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Kavala Municipality, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room house in Palio, Greece
3 room house
Palio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
DAILY LEASE € 130. MONTHLY LEASE € 2,500 3 SUMMER MONTHS RENTAL € 7.000 SEMI-HIRE RENT € 10.…
$136
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Kavala, Kipoupoli: For rent from 1 OCTOBER to 31 MAY the lower floor of a duplex house of 90…
$315
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Kryoneri, Greece
2 room house
Kryoneri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Filippi, Kryoneri: Detached house for rent 62sq.m on a plot of 781sq.m.. It consists of 2 be…
$340
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Palio, Greece
5 room house
Palio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
SEZON 10000 €. DAILY RENTAL 300 EURO PER NIGHT. PRICE FOR 8 PERSONS. EXCELLENT VILLA FULL…
$315
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Palio, Greece
2 room house
Palio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
DAILY LEASE € 130. HOSPITALS 6 PERSONS. HOUSE FOR RENT 100 SQ.M. IN PALAIO TSIFLIKI, KAVALAS…
$136
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go