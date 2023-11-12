Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Karitsa, Greece

apartments
8
houses
7
15 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Platanakia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Platanakia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€90,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 129 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
€194,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 129 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
€194,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€138,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€123,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€128,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€128,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
€122,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€100,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€230,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€150,000
