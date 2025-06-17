Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Meteora Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Meteora Municipality, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 4 000 m² in Meteora Municipality, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Meteora Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
$2,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go