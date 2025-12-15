Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ithaca Regional Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ithaca Regional Unit, Greece

1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Vathy, Greece
6 bedroom house
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Discover a unique estate on the enchanting island of Ithaki, offering breathtaking views of …
$1,28M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ithaca Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go