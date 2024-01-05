Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ierissos, Greece

73 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Area 10 500 m²
Land is 10500 sq. meters and is located in resort area Komitsi in the surroundings of Nea Ro…
€300,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1425 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€500,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Area 316 m²
The land is 316 square meters and is located in Ierissos village only 50 meters to the beach…
€95,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4050 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission …
€170,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Area 917 m²
Land is 917 sq. meters and is located in Nea Roda village 280 meters to the sea. The propert…
€89,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€100,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€280,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11800 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€250,000
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 313 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4313 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€130,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Area 700 m²
Land is 700 sq. meters and is located in Nea Roda village 300 meters to the sea. The propert…
€69,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Area 4 500 m²
Land is 4500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Ierissos village 2000 meters from …
€50,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Area 15 100 m²
Land is 15100 sq. meters and is located 2.5 km from Nea Roda and 3.5 km from Ierissos and 50…
€380,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Area 380 m²
Land is 380 sq. meters and is located in the central street of Ierissos village only 100 met…
€250,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Area 992 m²
Land is 992 sq. meters and is located in Nea Roda village.  The property has a building allo…
€180,000
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18800 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 080 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki
€2,20M
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is for sale a plot of land of 38,500 square meters on the peninsula of Mount Athos, Ha…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5005 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€150,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€350,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 15 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15600 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply
€600,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 11 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11300 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
€765,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission …
€150,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull sea view
€300,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10550 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
€1,50M
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electri…
€120,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission o…
€80,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot with an area of 9000 sq. m, located on the island Ammouliani near the t…
€200,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€445,000
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission…
€100,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
€100,000
