Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gythio
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Gythio, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gythio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gythio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$304,315
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go