Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Glyka Nera Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Glyka Nera Municipal Unit, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$444,767
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Glyka Nera Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go