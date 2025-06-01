Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gerakas Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Gerakas Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1
Townhouse of 150 sq.m. is for sale in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The grou…
$410,410
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$442,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale townhouse area of 100 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$444,611
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gerakas Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go