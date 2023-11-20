Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Gazi, Greece

11 properties total found
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Gazi, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 670 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,10M
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€850,000
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Amoudara, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel complex consisting of 14 apartments in an excellent location 215 meters …
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Gazi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, it is a state-of-the-art cultural and entertainment complex in Heraklion, Crete. I…
Price on request
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Gazi, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel, located in the biggest city of Crete Herqclion, with a gorgeous s…
€880,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 276 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea opens u…
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale bussiness space in a touristic area in front of the main street 250sqm. It is locat…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Gazi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale consisting of: first floor detached house of 140 sq.m. Exhibition …
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Paliokastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale restaurant/taverna business 550 sq.m. in operation in a popular area with panoramic…
€600,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Amoudara, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment block very close to the sea. There are two detached houses in the complex…
€1,40M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale rental studios in Heraklion, Crete, just 400 meters from the sea!The building cover…
€700,000
