Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Gazi
Commercial real estate in Gazi, Greece
11 properties total found
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gazi, Greece
11
670 m²
1
For sale business of 670 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,10M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
33
800 m²
1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€850,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Amoudara, Greece
14
1
For sale is a hotel complex consisting of 14 apartments in an excellent location 215 meters …
Price on request
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Gazi, Greece
1
4 000 m²
1
For sale, it is a state-of-the-art cultural and entertainment complex in Heraklion, Crete. I…
Price on request
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Gazi, Greece
24
780 m²
1
We offer for sale a hotel, located in the biggest city of Crete Herqclion, with a gorgeous s…
€880,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
1
276 m²
1
For sale business of 276 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea opens u…
€500,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
1
250 m²
1
For sale bussiness space in a touristic area in front of the main street 250sqm. It is locat…
€250,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gazi, Greece
1
320 m²
1
Commercial space for sale consisting of: first floor detached house of 140 sq.m. Exhibition …
€300,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Paliokastro, Greece
1
550 m²
1
For sale restaurant/taverna business 550 sq.m. in operation in a popular area with panoramic…
€600,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Amoudara, Greece
16
1 100 m²
4
For sale apartment block very close to the sea. There are two detached houses in the complex…
€1,40M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
1
800 m²
1
For sale rental studios in Heraklion, Crete, just 400 meters from the sea!The building cover…
€700,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
