  Gazi Municipal Unit
  Greece
  3. Gazi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Gazi Municipal Unit, Greece

12 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
$1,88M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,61M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (156sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$998,668
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fodele, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (150sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,01M
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete. This 4 bed…
$1,79M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant 3-Storey Villa with Panoramic Views in Crete – 510 sq.m.Nestled in an idyllic locati…
$1,35M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 582 m²
Floor -1/3
Exclusive Estate for Sale in Northern Crete, GreeceLocation: Agios Myronas, Municipality of …
$1,85M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor -1/2
Offered For Sale: Charming Villa in the Heraklion Prefecture, Crete!This distinctive villa s…
$520,888
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a villa with magnificent views of the sea and the gulf of Crete, surrounded by past…
$1,33M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (163sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$614,969
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 432 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$974,177
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (151sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,10M
