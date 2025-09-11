Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Filiates Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Filiates Municipal Unit, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Filiates Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go