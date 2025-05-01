Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Paggaio Municipality
10
Kavala Municipality
5
Nea Peramos
4
House Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
4 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
4 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
VILLAS FOR DAILY LEASE 200 € . VILLAS IN NEA PERAMO 250 SQ.M. WITH 2.500 M2 PLOT FURNISHED A…
$210
per month
Leave a request
House in Palaiochori, Greece
House
Palaiochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Paggaio, Paleochori: For rent March - October (8 months) Detached house 56 sq.m. It consists…
$315
per month
Leave a request
House in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
House
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
DAILY RENTAL 150€. ACCOMODATE 2+2 PEOPLE. COUTRY HOUSE IN NEA Iraklitsa. FOR LOVERS OF NATUR…
$166
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Palio, Greece
2 room house
Palio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
DAILY LEASE € 130. HOSPITALS 6 PERSONS. HOUSE FOR RENT 100 SQ.M. IN PALAIO TSIFLIKI, KAVALAS…
$136
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
DAILY LEASE 170 €. ACCOMMODATE 8 PEOPLE. MINIMUM LEASE 5 NIGHTS. DETACHED HOUSE IN NEA PERAM…
$178
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 room house
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for rent from October to May.   The first floor includ…
$683
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Palio, Greece
3 room house
Palio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
DAILY LEASE € 130. MONTHLY LEASE € 2,500 3 SUMMER MONTHS RENTAL € 7.000 SEMI-HIRE RENT € 10.…
$136
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
LEASE UNTIL 1 ΜΑΥ. NEWLY BUILT LUXURY DETACHED HOUSE, Bioclimatic house with natural cooling…
$631
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Palio, Greece
2 room house
Palio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
DAILY RENTAL 110 €. COUNTRY DETACHED HOUSE IN PALIO, 90 SQM WITH LARGE GARDEN, SEA VIEW AND …
$115
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Palio, Greece
5 room house
Palio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
SEZON 10000 €. DAILY RENTAL 300 EURO PER NIGHT. PRICE FOR 8 PERSONS. EXCELLENT VILLA FULL…
$315
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
DAILY LEASE €120. HOSPITALS 6 PERSONS. HOUSE FOR RENT 100sq.m WITH GARDEN IN NEW IRAKLITSA. …
$126
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Kavala, Kipoupoli: For rent from 1 OCTOBER to 31 MAY the lower floor of a duplex house of 90…
$315
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
DAILY LEASE € 200 HOSES 8 PERSONS 3 SUMMER MONTHS …
$210
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
DAILY RENT € 130. ACCOMMODATES UP TO 8 PEOPLE. NEW DETACHED HOUSE FOR RENT IN NEA PERAMO 200…
$136
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Kryoneri, Greece
2 room house
Kryoneri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Filippi, Kryoneri: Detached house for rent 62sq.m on a plot of 781sq.m.. It consists of 2 be…
$341
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go