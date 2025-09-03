Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kantanos-Selinon
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Kantanos-Selinon, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sklavopoula, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sklavopoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 living rooms w…
$936,353
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kantanos-Selinon, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go