Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Archane - Asterousia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece

Nikos Kazantzakis Municipal Unit
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Archane - Asterousia, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go