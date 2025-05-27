Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paros Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Paros Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Paros Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale atwo-level villa in Tinos island.On the first floor there is a living room with kit…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$4,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Paros Municipality, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go