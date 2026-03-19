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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Nestos Municipality, Greece

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Commercial property 500 m² in Nestos Municipality, Greece
Commercial property 500 m²
Nestos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Kavala, Nea Karvali: OPPORTUNITY! For rent bright Industrial commercial space of 500 sq.m. i…
$4,387
per month
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