Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Nestos Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Paradisos, Greece
1 room apartment
Paradisos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Chrysoupoli, Paradisos: Apartment for rent 75sq.m. on the 1st floor. It consists of …
$295
per month
1 room apartment in Paradisos, Greece
1 room apartment
Paradisos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Kavala, Chrysoupoli, Paradisos: For rent a bright apartment of 75 sq.m. on the ground floor …
$354
per month
