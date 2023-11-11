Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Molos - Agios Konstantinos
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Molos - Agios Konstantinos, Greece

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Akti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Akti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
€95,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€100,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Longos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Longos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€80,000

Properties features in Municipality of Molos - Agios Konstantinos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir