UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Municipality of Corfu
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
214 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
4
2
150 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamara, Greece
2
1
67 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€105,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Chalikounas, Greece
3
2
82 m²
1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The groun…
€680,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agia Eleni, Greece
4
2
194 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 194 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€530,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Mattheos, Greece
5
1
130 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€275,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
5
2
145 m²
1
For sale, a 145 sq.m house located in the heart of the old Corfu town! The property is close…
€665,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
2
200 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Xanthates, Greece
6
3
270 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€385,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
5
1
222 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Spartilas, Greece
4
2
114 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Sgourades, Greece
4
1
124 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
4
3
243 m²
3/3
Three level country house on top of a small hill with unobstructed & panoramic views.It is l…
€476,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Perithia, Greece
3
152 m²
1
For sale, an old house of 152 sq.m located in Loutses! The property sits on a plot of 440 sq…
€125,000
Recommend
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view
Benitses, Greece
11
7
500 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€960,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
4
2
200 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Roda, Greece
2
2
60 m²
1
For sale, a 60 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, 100 m from the beach! The two-level hous…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Temploni, Greece
3
72 m²
2
A detached house of 71.85 sq.m. is available for sale. on a plot of land of 707.96 sq.m., lo…
€95,000
Recommend
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gouvia, Greece
14
450 m²
1
For sale, a detached house of 450 sq.m located in Gouvia! The property consists of apartment…
€640,000
Recommend
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
14
343 m²
1/1
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€2,90M
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Glyfada, Greece
4
1
134 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Korakiana, Greece
3
2
97 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€130,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Xanthates, Greece
3
190 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
1
1
67 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€265,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Magoulades, Greece
1
73 m²
1
For sale, an old house of 72 sq.m located in Magoulades, north-west of Corfu. The property s…
€130,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Antiperni, Greece
4
2
179 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2
1
58 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€300,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Temploni, Greece
1
962 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 962 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a…
€1,40M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agnitsini, Greece
5
1
164 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€260,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Paleochori, Greece
7
200 m²
2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground…
€75,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Stroggili, Greece
3
105 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€280,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL