Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kea
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Kea, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Kea, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Kea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale four houses with total size 400 sq.m. under construction on the island of Kea. The …
€300,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Kea, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir