Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Amyntaio
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
€110,000

Properties features in Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir