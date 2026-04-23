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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For Sale – Newly Built Luxury Villas Just 250 m from the Sea Just 250 meters from the…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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