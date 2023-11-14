Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Alexandroupolis
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Thrace. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€820,000

Properties features in Municipality of Alexandroupolis, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir