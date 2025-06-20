Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Alexandria Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kleidi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kleidi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 375 square meters in northern Greece. The first fl…
$225,234
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in northern Greece. The first fl…
$346,514
Villa 3 bedrooms in Platanos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 240 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The ground floor consists of …
$231,010
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agkathia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agkathia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 85 square meters in northern Greece. The cottage c…
$80,853
Properties features in Alexandria Municipality, Greece

