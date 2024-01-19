Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

36 properties total found
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1741 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€78,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area: Chortiatis
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-867 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €48.000. Discover the features…
€48,000
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-812 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €95.000 . Discover the…
€95,000
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-76 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . Discov…
€230,000
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-78 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €100.000. Discove…
€100,000
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-17 - Agricaltural Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 621 sq.m, Price150.000 €
€150,000
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-20 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 3900 sq.m, Price165.000 € Land, 3…
€165,000
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-39 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €115.000 Exclusivity. Discover …
€115,000
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Property Code. 1-68 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €165.000. Discover the …
€165,000
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-81 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 3200 sq.m, Price9.000 €
€9,000
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-36 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €140.000 . Discover the feature…
€140,000
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-330 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €80.000 . Discover the feature…
€80,000
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-478 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €98.000 . Discover the f…
€98,000
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-591 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €60.000. Discove…
€60,000
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Property Code. 1-693 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €120.000. Discover the…
€120,000
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-692 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €50.000. Discove…
€50,000
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-727 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €95.000 . Discover the f…
€95,000
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This is a building plot of 6600sqm in Thessaloniki. It is situated 1km away from the most pr…
€700,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is possibility to acquire part of the parcel: 4.000 sqm: 500.000 euros 4.000 sqm: 500.…
€1,20M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Filyro, Greece
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€1,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Filyro, Greece
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5274 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€390,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1698 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€210,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
