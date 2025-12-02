Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkida
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Chalkida, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Xirovrysi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xirovrysi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$809,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chalkida, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go