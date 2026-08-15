Cottages for sale in Chalkida, Greece

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Cottages in Chalkida, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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