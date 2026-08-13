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Residential properties for sale in Autonomous Monastic State of the Holy Mountain, Greece

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1 property total found
Apartment 17 bedrooms in Autonomous Monastic State of the Holy Mountain, Greece
Apartment 17 bedrooms
Autonomous Monastic State of the Holy Mountain, Greece
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 14
Area 730 m²
The complex is located in the village in Athos, Halkidiki only 150 meters from the beach. Th…
$2,64M
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