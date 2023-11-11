UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Attica
Manufactures
Manufacture Buildings in Attica, Greece
Athens
7
Municipality of Athens
7
Manufacture
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Manufacture
Polydendri, Greece
1 225 m²
Property Code. 1556 - Agricaltural Afidnes FOR SALE. Size: 1225 sq.m, Price70.000 € ID: 15…
€70,000
Recommend
Manufacture 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
1
240 m²
Property Code: 1404 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Small Industrial Space of total surfa…
€80,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Athens, Greece
460 m²
Property Code. 1247 - Agricaltural Gerakas FOR SALE. Size: 460 m2, Price46.000 € Code: 124…
€46,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Koropi, Greece
3 199 m²
Property Code. 1125 - Exclusivity Agricaltural Paiania FOR SALE. Size: 3199 sq.m, Price32.00…
€32,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 735 m²
Ref: 1126 - Frati Kropias SALE Land total area 3735 sq.m. Price: 48.550 €. The land is 740 s…
€26,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 323 m²
Ref: 1127 - For sale Paiania VRESTEZA Land total area 1323 sq.m. The land has a total of 18 …
€13,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 153 m²
Ref: 1128 - SAINT GEORGE SKLIPOU Kropias SALE Land total area 1153 sq.m. The land 11 has vin…
€11,500
Recommend
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 525 m²
Ref: 1129 - VRANGOS TSALMEZA Paianias SALE Land total area 1525 sq.m. The land has 5 rows an…
€15,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Thoriko, Greece
15 000 m²
Ref: 168 - Thoriko - Lavrion Lavrion SALE Land with an area of 15000 square meters, The area…
€275,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Athens, Greece
6 000 m²
Ref: 153 - Kifissia Paliagianni Area - Karaiskaki SALE Land with 6000 sqm area (3.190 parcel…
€400,000
Recommend
Property types in Attica
сommercial property
hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
shops
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL