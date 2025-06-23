Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Athens
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Athens, Greece

сommercial property
19
hotels
11
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 789 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Office 789 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 789 m²
Office space (Income Producing Asset) on the first floor with a total surface of 789.39 sq.m…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go