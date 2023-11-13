Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kato Doliana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€350,000
Plot of land in Kato Doliana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€220,000
