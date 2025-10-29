Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Andros Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Andros
11
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Andros, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Andros, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa I is a stunning, luxurious underground villa built by the sea, on the enchanting islan…
$4,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Andros Regional Unit

villas

Properties features in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go