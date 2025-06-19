Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Analipsi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Analipsi Municipal Unit, Greece

3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on semi-basement and ground…
$184,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Analipsi Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go